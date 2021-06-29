 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Spotsylvania
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Spotsylvania

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, deputies responded to a call shortly after 11 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound at a home in the 3900 block of Lafayette Boulevard. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery, the release said.

His condition was not available and detectives remained on the scene Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the office expected to provide more information later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

—Taft Coghill

