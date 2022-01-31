Man hospitalized after Stafford police chase is charged, put in jail

A man who police say led them on a lengthy pursuit through Stafford County last year that resulted in serious injuries to him and two innocent bystanders has been released from the hospital and placed in jail.

Christopher A. Belcher, 21, of Stafford, was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail late last week following a long hospital stay. He is charged with offenses that include two counts of eluding, driving while intoxicated, permanently injuring another while driving with reckless disregard and DWI-maiming.

The incident started on Oct. 24 when Deputy C.T. Richardson attempted to stop a reckless driver on Mine Road in North Stafford, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a high-speed chase west on Garrisonville Road to Rock Hill Church Road.

The pursuit continued through Hartwood to southbound Warrenton Road. It ended when the driver ran a red light at Butler and Chatham Heights roads in southern Stafford and crashed into another vehicle.

Belcher and the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were all seriously hurt. Belcher is being held without bond.

