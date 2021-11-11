Man indicted in Stafford robbery sentenced to 30 years

A man who was indicted earlier this month for a 2019 robbery in Stafford was ordered Wednesday to serve nearly 30 years in prison for a series of incidents that took place a couple of weeks after the Stafford robbery.

Antwain J. Proctor, 36, of Washington, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to 357 months in prison for his role in an Aug. 28, 2019, carjacking and robbery in Northern Virginia.

According to federal court records, Proctor and Jovan D. Johnson stole a Toyota Prius at gunpoint in Arlington. They then drove the car to a 7-Eleven in Lorton and robbed a clerk at gunpoint. They got about $429 in cash and 78 cartons of cigarettes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clerk suffered a gash on his forehead after he failed to immediately comply with demands to open the register.

Proctor and Johnson, who is also serving a 357-month federal sentence, then got into a chase that ended with a crash on Interstate 495 near the Wilson Bridge. Two Virginia State Police troopers were injured in the crash, court records state.

The Stafford robbery occurred late Aug. 15, 2019, at the Domino's at 556 Garrisonville Road, police said.