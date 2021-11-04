Man indicted on charges stemming from 2019 armed robbery in Stafford

A Washington, D.C., man was indicted this week on 15 felony charges stemming from a 2019 robbery at a Domino’s Pizza in North Stafford.

Antwain J. Proctor, 36, is charged with robbery, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, four counts of abduction, grand larceny, conspiracy, malicious wounding and unlawful wounding. He is being held in the Northern Neck Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, the Domino’s robbery occurred late Aug. 15, 2019, at 556 Garrisonville Road.

Two masked men armed with a gun and a knife entered the store at 11:18 p.m. and demanded cash from the safe and the register. During the incident, four employees were forced into a cooler and two were assaulted by the suspects. The suspects left with cash and personal items taken from the employees.

Proctor was arrested two weeks later following a carjacking and armed robbery in Fairfax County. His case was later resolved in federal court.

Proctor was identified as a suspect in the Stafford robbery, and a probation-issued GPS monitoring ankle bracelet he was wearing at the time placed him at the scene of the Domino’s robbery, police said.

A second man was also charged in the Fairfax case, but the second robber in the Stafford case has not yet been identified.

