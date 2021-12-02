Man involved in fatal King George crash makes deal to avoid jail time

The driver involved in a fatal crash nearly a year ago that took the life of a well-known King George County resident agreed to a deal Thursday that could result in a simple traffic infraction and a fine.
Michael L. McIntire, 74, was driving east on State Route 218 on Dec. 10 when his 2000 Ford F250 pickup crashed into a Kubota tractor operated by 73-year-old Roy A. Fenwick Jr. Fenwick, the owner of Roy’s Seafood and known to some as “the mayor of Tetotum,” was using the tractor to help a neighbor whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
The impact flipped the tractor and knocked it into the woods. Fenwick was pronounced dead at the scene.
McIntire was charged with reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to a year in jail. McIntire entered a plea of no contest to the charge Thursday in King George Circuit Court.
But as part of the deal, a judge did not impose a conviction and instead deferred the case for a year. If McIntire stays out of trouble and follows conditions that include not driving for that year, he would be convicted of improper driving and pay a $500 fine.
Prosecutor Mason Husby said the evidence showed that a 2004 Dodge Ram was at the scene, and had its lights on and four-way flashers going. He said there was also a placard on the tractor that Virginia State Police determined McIntire had about 900 feet, or 10 seconds, to notice based on the conditions at the time.
But for some reason, Husby said, the F250 kept going, causing a man who was trying to stop traffic to dive out of the way. Husby said the investigation showed that McIntire was not intoxicated or on his cellphone.
After striking the tractor, Husby said, McIntire’s truck crashed into the Dodge, knocking it over a guardrail. A couple in the Dodge were injured.
