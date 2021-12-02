Man involved in fatal King George crash makes deal to avoid jail time

The driver involved in a fatal crash nearly a year ago that took the life of a well-known King George County resident agreed to a deal Thursday that could result in a simple traffic infraction and a fine.

Michael L. McIntire, 74, was driving east on State Route 218 on Dec. 10 when his 2000 Ford F250 pickup crashed into a Kubota tractor operated by 73-year-old Roy A. Fenwick Jr. Fenwick, the owner of Roy’s Seafood and known to some as “the mayor of Tetotum,” was using the tractor to help a neighbor whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch.

The impact flipped the tractor and knocked it into the woods. Fenwick was pronounced dead at the scene.

McIntire was charged with reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to a year in jail. McIntire entered a plea of no contest to the charge Thursday in King George Circuit Court.

But as part of the deal, a judge did not impose a conviction and instead deferred the case for a year. If McIntire stays out of trouble and follows conditions that include not driving for that year, he would be convicted of improper driving and pay a $500 fine.