 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man involved in lengthy police standoff sentenced in Stafford

  • 0
Steven Obajolu (copy)

Obajolu

A man who was finally taken into custody following a seven-hour standoff earlier this year in Stafford County was ordered Tuesday to serve two years and three months in prison.

Steven O. Obajolu, 30, of Burke, was previously convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of three counts of felony destruction of property, domestic assault and animal cruelty. Judge Michael Levy’s sentence was at the upper end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Jay Chichester, deputies went to Garrison Woods Apartments in North Stafford late Feb. 13 for a disturbance. A woman, her 11-year-old son and her dog had all been assaulted by Obajolu before getting out of the home.

Chichester said the woman had her hair pulled before Obajolu threatened to kill her dog. He then strangled the dog and lifted the child by the collar.

People are also reading…

Obajolu had barricaded himself in the residence by the time deputies arrived, telling them they would have to kill him before he would surrender. Obajolu was already wanted in Fairfax County at the time for failing to register as a sex offender.

During the long standoff, police sent a robot and drone into the home. Obajolu damaged both pieces of equipment by throwing them from a second-story window.

Obajolu finally surrendered after the SWAT team entered the home in an armored vehicle and deployed tear gas in the apartment.

Obajolu’s criminal history includes convictions for robbery, aggravated sexual battery on a minor, distributing PCP and numerous probation violations.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials see wave of rainbow-colored fentanyl across 21 states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert