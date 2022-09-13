Man involved in lengthy police standoff sentenced in Stafford

A man who was finally taken into custody following a seven-hour standoff earlier this year in Stafford County was ordered Tuesday to serve two years and three months in prison.

Steven O. Obajolu, 30, of Burke, was previously convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of three counts of felony destruction of property, domestic assault and animal cruelty. Judge Michael Levy’s sentence was at the upper end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Jay Chichester, deputies went to Garrison Woods Apartments in North Stafford late Feb. 13 for a disturbance. A woman, her 11-year-old son and her dog had all been assaulted by Obajolu before getting out of the home.

Chichester said the woman had her hair pulled before Obajolu threatened to kill her dog. He then strangled the dog and lifted the child by the collar.

Obajolu had barricaded himself in the residence by the time deputies arrived, telling them they would have to kill him before he would surrender. Obajolu was already wanted in Fairfax County at the time for failing to register as a sex offender.

During the long standoff, police sent a robot and drone into the home. Obajolu damaged both pieces of equipment by throwing them from a second-story window.

Obajolu finally surrendered after the SWAT team entered the home in an armored vehicle and deployed tear gas in the apartment.

Obajolu’s criminal history includes convictions for robbery, aggravated sexual battery on a minor, distributing PCP and numerous probation violations.