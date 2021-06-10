Man involved in strange Caroline burglary and shooting sentenced to eight years

A man who was taken into custody naked following a bizarre burglary last year in Caroline County was ordered Thursday to serve eight years in prison.

Edward William Coles Jr., 34, of Alexandria, was sentenced in Caroline Circuit Court to a total of 17 years with nine years suspended. He was previously convicted of burglary, robbery, destruction of property and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Judge Sarah Deneke’s sentence was above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of six years and five months.

According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Ben Heidt, Coles ended up in Caroline on May 13, 2020, for no apparent reason. He pulled into a driveway and walked into the Ladysmith Road home of a couple in their 60s, telling the startled residents that he was looking to charge his phone.

After being told to leave, Coles came back into the house by kicking down the door. During the ensuing commotion, Coles wrestled a gun away from the homeowner. He ran out of the home, joining his wife, who had already fled to the woods.