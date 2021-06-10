Man involved in strange Caroline burglary and shooting sentenced to eight years

A man who was taken into custody naked following a bizarre burglary last year in Caroline County was ordered Thursday to serve eight years in prison.
Edward William Coles Jr., 34, of Alexandria, was sentenced in Caroline Circuit Court to a total of 17 years with nine years suspended. He was previously convicted of burglary, robbery, destruction of property and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Judge Sarah Deneke’s sentence was above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of six years and five months.
According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Ben Heidt, Coles ended up in Caroline on May 13, 2020, for no apparent reason. He pulled into a driveway and walked into the Ladysmith Road home of a couple in their 60s, telling the startled residents that he was looking to charge his phone.
After being told to leave, Coles came back into the house by kicking down the door. During the ensuing commotion, Coles wrestled a gun away from the homeowner. He ran out of the home, joining his wife, who had already fled to the woods.
Coles got back into his car and fired multiple shots that damaged the house and his own vehicle. He was back in the house when deputies arrived and was naked when he came out and surrendered. He has been in custody ever since.
Heidt asked the judge for a sentence above the guidelines, saying they were “woefully insufficient.”
Defense attorney Kevin Roach, who did not represent Coles during his trial, said he doesn’t know if it was drugs or a mental health episode that led to Coles’ behavior. But he said Coles had been doing well up to that day and asked Deneke to sentence him within the guidelines.
In a statement just before Deneke pronounced sentence, a sobbing Coles claimed that he’d been at a hospital in Northern Virginia prior to ending up in Caroline and suggested that the medication he’d received there led to his actions.
“I’m known as a gentle giant,” said Coles, a large man. “I have never tried to harm anyone. I was lost and in a wrong frame of mind. I’m not this animal that they say I am.”
Deneke said that nothing about Coles’ case makes any sense to her, but said he had to pay for terrorizing the couple.
“For whatever reason, you broke into their house, kicked the door in, then shot up the house and your own car,” the judge said. “There’s no way to make sense of any of it.”
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404