Man killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash identified

A man killed Friday night in a crash in Spotsylvania has been identified as county resident Albert P. Gregory III, said Virginia State Police.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the two-vehicle crash took place about 7:25 p.m. on State Route 208, just south of State Route 608.

Police said Gregory, 33, was heading south on Route 208 on a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Gregory, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The Suburban driver, a 26-year-old Partlow woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Coffey said. She was wearing a seatbelt.

