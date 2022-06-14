 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash identified

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 Stock photo///

A man killed Friday night in a crash in Spotsylvania has been identified as county resident Albert P. Gregory III, said Virginia State Police.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the two-vehicle crash took place about 7:25 p.m. on State Route 208, just south of State Route 608.

Police said Gregory, 33, was heading south on Route 208 on a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Gregory, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The Suburban driver, a 26-year-old Partlow woman, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Coffey said. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert