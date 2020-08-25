Man on top of moving Amtrak jumps off in Culpeper, wanted in other states

A man seen riding on top of a train traveling through Culpeper last weekend was subsequently arrested by local authorities and found to be wanted in two other states.
The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office received a call on Sunday, Aug. 23 reporting a man traveling on top of a moving Amtrak train. The train stopped at Braggs Corner Road and the man reportedly jumped off and fled on foot, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Deputy Erica Outland located and stopped the man who identified himself as Steven Avent. While speaking with him, the deputy observed a suspected syringe in his right front pocket. The man was then arrested for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the booking process, a fingerprint hit provided the man’s actual identity as Jacob Martin Neal, according to the sheriff’s office.
Neal, of an unknown address, was found to be wanted in Arkansas and Mississippi with warrants requesting extradition.
Additional warrants for Neal were subsequently obtained for forgery, false ID to law enforcement, fugitive from justice and perjury. Neal was ordered held without bond eligibilty in the Culpeper County Jail.
He is due in Culpeper General District Court on August 31 to face the local charges.
