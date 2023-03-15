A man who caused a fatal accident while speeding and driving intoxicated in Caroline County more than a year ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that carries the possibility of up to 20 years in prison.

Austin J. Stefko, 30, of Woodford, pleaded guilty in Caroline Circuit Court to aggravated involuntary manslaughter. The charge stems from the Dec. 22, 2021, death of 52-year-old Barbara Bates. Bates, who had recently moved to Caroline from the Fredericksburg area, died after Stefko’s Chrysler Sebring crossed the centerline and crashed into her Volkswagen Passat.

The crash occurred on Macedonia Road just south of Woodson Lane. Stefko was seriously injured in the crash.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ben Heidt, Stefko was traveling between 70 and 74 mph in a 35 mph zone when he crossed into Bates’ path. Asked by police if he’d been drinking, Stefko was quoted as saying, “I’ve had a lot to drink tonight, sir.”

A subsequent blood test showed that Stefko’s blood-alcohol content was .21, over two times the legal limit. A half-empty bottle of Firebird was recovered from his vehicle, police said.

Stefko’s conviction carries a mandatory minimum of a year in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.