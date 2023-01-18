Man pleads guilty in road-rage shooting

Man pleads guilty in shooting

A man who fired shots during a 2021 road-rage incident in Caroline County agreed to a deal Wednesday that calls for him to serve three years in prison.

Jordan T. Siverling, 22, of York County, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and attempted malicious wounding in Caroline Circuit Court. Four other charges were dropped.

As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ben Heidt and defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman, Siverling is expected to receive a three-year active sentence when he is formally sentenced March 15. Siverling, who will remain free on bond until then, has already served about a year.

According to police and evidence presented in court, Siverling was among a group of cars that were traveling together on U.S. 301 in Caroline the afternoon of April 12, 2021. The driver of a pickup truck got into an altercation with the group when he tried to pass them.

The incident reached the Fort A.P. Hill entrance gate when the truck cut between the cars, knocking two of them off the road. When members of the group approached the truck, the driver drove away, striking two people in the process.

One woman was dragged by a trailer attached to the truck when Siverling pulled out a 9mm gun and fired several shots. Two tires on the truck were shot out, and one shot went through the back window, striking the driver in the shoulder.

Three people were injured, including the dragged woman who had to be flown to a hospital for treatment.

Coleman claimed that Siverling was trying to shoot out the tires in an attempt to rescue the woman who was being dragged.