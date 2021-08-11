Man pleads guilty in Spotsylvania road-rage incident

A man who fired shots during a January traffic altercation in Spotsylvania early this year pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted malicious wounding.

Charles Patrick Krieter, 32, of Spotsylvania, entered the plea just before a jury trial was scheduled to start in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. A related firearms charge was dropped as part of an agreement worked out by prosecutor Kelly Green and defense attorney Jason Pelt.

According to the evidence, Krieter was near a Wawa on State Route 3 on Jan. 18 when another motorist pulled in front of him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Krieter pulled back in front of the other automobile and got out of his vehicle and approached the driver at the next stoplight. The other driver clipped Krieter's vehicle as he fled the scene, and Krieter responded by firing shots. One shot entered through the keyhole of the trunk and ended up in the driver's floorboard.

Krieter told police he fired in an effort to stop the other driver from leaving the scene of an accident. He called 911 and was still at the scene when deputies arrived. The other driver was tracked down after police got his license plate number from Krieter.

Pelt was going to claim self-defense had the case gone to trial, but he acknowledged that Krieter's version of events was not supported by other witnesses.

Krieter will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 21, but Pelt said his state sentencing guidelines will call only for probation. Krieter had no prior criminal record.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.