A man whose crime spree last year included the theft of a gun that was used in a highly publicized homicide case in North Stafford pleaded guilty to 23 charges Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Hussein Bashar Jarrar, 21, of Stafford County pleaded guilty to charges that include multiple counts of burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property, attempted grand larceny and larceny of a firearm. He was convicted in connection to seven break-ins and one attempted break-in, mostly along the Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) corridor. Jarrar will be sentenced Oct. 8.
Most of the thefts attributed to Jarrar occurred while he was free on bond following a Jan. 23, 2019, burglary at Chicas Deli Market at 432 Garrisonville Road. Deputies responding to an alarm early that morning heard loud banging toward the back of the building.
The suspect fled after Deputy Samantha Whitt ordered him to come out with his hands up. Police found two shoes and a large rock along the path of the fleeing man.
A short time later, Deputy Virginia Powell spotted Jarrar in the area of News Court and Onville Road wearing no shoes. He claimed to be coming from work and needed to air out his feet.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said Jarrar was released on bond that same day and eventually resumed his burglary spree.
One of the break-ins was at a neighbor’s residence in Austin Ridge subdivision between June 29 and July 3 of last year, while the neighbor was on vacation. A 38-caliber revolver taken from that home was later determined to be the weapon that Caine Davis used to kill 20-year-old Troy Barnett outside the 5 Twelve convenience store on July 3, 2019. Davis also shot and seriously injured Barnett’s girlfriend, Laura Gomez–De La Cruz.
The gun was eventually recovered from Abel Lake, and Davis was recently ordered to serve life in prison. Olsen said there is no evidence that Jarrar was involved in the Barnett slaying other than the theft of the gun.
Police also connected Jarrar to July 16 burglaries at I Luv Terriyaki on Garrisonville Road and Bulgogi at 32 Doc Stone Road, a July 26 burglary at Winning Image Salon on Doc Stone Road and an attempted burglary that same night at Edible Arrangements, and July 31 break-ins at the former Bath, Bed & Beyond in Stafford Marketplace and again at Winning Image Salon.
Olsen said police recovered surveillance camera footage showing Jarrar inside the Bed, Bath & Beyond. Blood recovered from at least two of the crime scenes were later linked to Jarrar through DNA testing.
Jarrar did not plead guilty to a burglary dating back to 2016. A jury trial on those charges was set for Oct. 15.
