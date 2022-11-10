Man pleads guilty to assault, attempted robbery

A King George County man who attempted to rob a grocery store employee while demanding sex before sexually assaulting a woman at a nearby residence pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday in King George Circuit Court.

Rashid Abdul Jalal, 44, was convicted of grand larceny from a person, sexual battery, possessing illegal drugs and illegally entering a vehicle. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17.

According to police and the evidence presented by prosecutor Mason Husby, deputies went to the Food Lion on State Route 3 in King George on Jan. 19 in response to a robbery complaint.

The manager reported that a man later identified as Jalal entered the store and demanded sex and money from an employee. The woman barricaded herself behind a door while the manager offered Jalal $6 from his wallet in an attempt to get him to leave. The suspect then left the store on foot.

Police said the suspect also went into a Verizon store in the same shopping center and attempted another heist. He left empty-handed after the staff told him to do so.

Deputies were searching for the suspect when they heard shouting from a nearby home. Husby said that Jalal was apparently intoxicated when he was spotted walking on Route 3 near the shopping center and was taken into custody. A substance that was later determined to be Eutylone was recovered from his pocket.

A woman in the home reported that Jalal had jumped into her car and began grabbing her breasts while demanding sex. He then followed the woman after she got out of the car and ran toward her home.

Her mother came out of the home and helped get the suspect away from the woman. Jalal has been in custody since his arrest.