Man pleads guilty to brutal rape in King George

A man who beat and sexually assaulted a King George County woman after giving her a ride home in 2019 pleaded guilty to rape Thursday.
Andrew Hoffman Black, 39, entered the plea in King George Circuit Court. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped six other charges.
Black will be sentenced July 29 by Judge Herbert Hewitt. His recommended sentencing guidelines call for an active sentence of between seven and 17 years, but Hewitt could sentence him to as much as life in prison.
According to evidence presented by Clark, the victim met Black on April 30, 2019, while she was waiting for her grandmother to pick her up from her job at a restaurant in the Dahlgren area. Black introduced himself as Andrew Hoffman, and he, the woman and others drank beer together at a table.
Since she was still waiting for a ride home, a friend of the woman who was also at the restaurant and knew Black asked Black if he would take the woman home.
Black agreed, but decided to stop at a restaurant in Fairview Beach first to get something to eat. Clark said security footage showed Black and the woman entering and leaving the restaurant.
The woman told police there was no flirting at any time. She said she discussed her boyfriend, while Black showed her pictures of his wife and family.
Clark said Black, who at the time was a Navy medical corpsman stationed at Dahlgren, then drove the woman to her home. After they smoked a cigarette outside, the woman thanked Black for the ride and went inside, assuming that Black had left.
The prosecution evidence showed that the woman was in her bedroom changing into her pajamas when she heard the door to her trailer opening. She saw Black standing in her home and asked him if he needed to use the bathroom. She said Black did not respond and immediately attacked her.
A struggle ensued, during which the woman was hit in the face, laughed at and called a derogatory name, Clark said. The woman continued to fight but was dragged by her hair to the bedroom.
He then forced her on the bed and raped and sodomized her, court records state. He then shoved her to the floor, causing her head to hit the bedroom wall, and resumed raping her.
While the woman laid on the floor in pain, Clark said, Black put his pants back on, sarcastically thanked her and left.
The woman showered while waiting for her boyfriend to arrive. The boyfriend encouraged her to report the attack and drove her to Mary Washington Hospital, where she was interviewed the next day by Detective Twyla DeMoranville. The woman had multiple visible injuries and was shaking and crying, Clark said.
Detectives were able to identify Black as the suspect and took him into custody. He admitted being with the woman, but denied raping her or ever being in her bedroom.
Despite the woman having showered, police recovered DNA from her that came from Black. They also found blood in the bedroom that belonged to Black, something Clark said was significant since Black claimed to have never been in that room.
