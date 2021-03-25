Man pleads guilty to brutal rape in King George

Clark said Black, who at the time was a Navy medical corpsman stationed at Dahlgren, then drove the woman to her home. After they smoked a cigarette outside, the woman thanked Black for the ride and went inside, assuming that Black had left.

The prosecution evidence showed that the woman was in her bedroom changing into her pajamas when she heard the door to her trailer opening. She saw Black standing in her home and asked him if he needed to use the bathroom. She said Black did not respond and immediately attacked her.

A struggle ensued, during which the woman was hit in the face, laughed at and called a derogatory name, Clark said. The woman continued to fight but was dragged by her hair to the bedroom.

He then forced her on the bed and raped and sodomized her, court records state. He then shoved her to the floor, causing her head to hit the bedroom wall, and resumed raping her.

While the woman laid on the floor in pain, Clark said, Black put his pants back on, sarcastically thanked her and left.