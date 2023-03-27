A former area teacher pleaded guilty Monday to two charges that carry the possibility of life in prison.

Edward D. Gent, 41, of Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13. In exchange for Gent's plea, two sodomy charges were dropped.

The charges stem from incidents in 2018 and 2019 involving a girl who is now 17. According to the evidence presented by prosecutor John Ackerman, Gent was friends with the girl's parents and was frequently at their home. The girl also spent occasional nights at Gent's home, which the parents were comfortable with in part since Gent was married and had a roommate.

In January 2021, the girl's mother learned that Gent had been arrested for sexual offenses involving a seventh-grade student in Stafford County. The girl was in a hospital because of suicide concerns, and the mother asked the counselor to inquire about any possible wrongdoing involving her daughter and Gent.

A forensic interview was later conducted during which the girl described in detail varying sex acts that began when she was eight years old. At the start of the interview, she stated, "You ready to hear what I'm about to tell you? I'm here to tell you about a person, and I mean some really nasty stuff."

Court records state that the girl told the interviewer that as she got older she realized that what Gent was doing was wrong, but by that time she'd become attached to him. She said the acts took place in multiple locations, including Spotsylvania. The acts included sexual intercourse when she was 12.

The mother said that Gent was a trusted friend and was allowed to take the girl to concerts and other events. She said the girl was a "cheerful, normal" child but began to experience mental health problems after spending time with Gent. The girl, who no longer lives in the Fredericksburg area, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of Gent's actions, court records state.

Gent has already been convicted of offenses involving his students, one in Stafford and the other in Caroline County. The Spotsylvania case does not involve one of his students, but the convictions are far more serious than his previous ones.

Gent will be sentenced June 30 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.