Man pleads guilty to city robbery, threats to burn buildings

A man who robbed a woman at knifepoint and made threats to bomb two homes and a business in July pleaded guilty to five charges Thursday.
Michael Blake, 53, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of robbery with a deadly weapon, extortion, threatening to burn or bomb, abduction and possessing an explosive device or firebomb. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Justin Witt and defense attorney Patricia Bolen, seven other charges were dropped.
According to the evidence presented by Witt, Blake’s crime spree began on July 16 at a residence on Bridgewater Street. The victim was walking toward her garage when Blake ran up and confronted her with two large knives.
He started pushing the woman toward her house while telling her to be quiet when she told him an alarm would go off. He then pushed her to the garage floor and had grabbed a cord as if he was going to wrap it around her neck when the woman started kicking him.
He grabbed the woman’s purse and asked her what was in it. The woman told him to just take the purse and the suspect ran toward the downtown area.
The knives and the purse were later recovered near the canal path, but the wallet was not found.
After reviewing security cameras and speaking with lawn care workers in the area, police developed Blake as a suspect. But he wasn’t apprehended until three more crimes had been committed.
On July 25, gasoline was poured in the bathroom at the Valero gas station at 501 Jefferson Davis Highway. Also in the bathroom was a card addressed to the attendant on duty in which the writer threatened to burn the business down if he didn’t receive such things as $300 in cash, money orders and gift cards.
The card also warned that “if the police show up, sorry for your loss.”
The next day, similar cards were found at homes on Charles and Ferdinand streets. Both cards demanded money from the residents and warned that the homes would be set on fire if the demands were not complied with. The notes did not explain how the victims were supposed to get the money to the suspect.
Gas was poured near the homes and at one home several copper pipes were stuck in the ground with leaves sticking out of them. Nothing exploded and no one was hurt.
Blake was charged July 26 after being apprehended at a home on Charles Street. He admitted to the allegations, Witt said, and told police he was high on drugs and alcohol when the incidents took place. He claimed he poured gas in areas where he’d been sleeping to keep snakes away.
Blake will be sentenced Nov. 24.
