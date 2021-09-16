Man pleads guilty to city robbery, threats to burn buildings

A man who robbed a woman at knifepoint and made threats to bomb two homes and a business in July pleaded guilty to five charges Thursday.

Michael Blake, 53, was convicted in Fredericksburg Circuit Court of robbery with a deadly weapon, extortion, threatening to burn or bomb, abduction and possessing an explosive device or firebomb. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Justin Witt and defense attorney Patricia Bolen, seven other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence presented by Witt, Blake’s crime spree began on July 16 at a residence on Bridgewater Street. The victim was walking toward her garage when Blake ran up and confronted her with two large knives.

He started pushing the woman toward her house while telling her to be quiet when she told him an alarm would go off. He then pushed her to the garage floor and had grabbed a cord as if he was going to wrap it around her neck when the woman started kicking him.

He grabbed the woman’s purse and asked her what was in it. The woman told him to just take the purse and the suspect ran toward the downtown area.

The knives and the purse were later recovered near the canal path, but the wallet was not found.