Man pleads guilty to crimes he previously denied in Stafford

A man who admitted to years-old child sexual assault crimes that he'd previously denied pleaded guilty to two felony offenses Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Alexander James Brodeur, 35, of Spotsylvania, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties. The convictions involve two different children in 2008 and 2013.

Prosecutor Philip Chichester dropped another charge as part of a plea agreement.

According to court records, Stafford Deputy David Jett went to the Fredericksburg Police Department on April 13 to interview a man who was having an apparent "crisis of consciousness." Brodeur told police that he'd lied when he was investigated in 2009 and that the victim's allegations were true.

The victim, who was 14 when the molestation occurred in 2008, said she was molested after Brodeur gave her carbon dioxide to "huff." Brodeur admitted to several sexual acts with the girl. Detectives decided at the time not to pursue charges in the "he said, she said" situation.

Brodeur also admitted to sexual contact with a 1-year-old boy in Stafford in 2013. Police weren't aware of that incident prior to Brodeur's confession.

He also admitted to molesting young children in North Carolina and claimed to have pornographic pictures of children on his phone that he destroyed. No charges were filed in those cases.

Brodeur is scheduled to be sentenced in Stafford on March 6.

​Keith Epps: 540.374-5404 

