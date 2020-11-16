Man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping body in Stafford 30 years ago

Rodriguez–Cruz was transferred to Fort Eustis in 1986 and he separately moved his wives to the Washington area in an effort to keep them from finding out about each other. But Rodriguez eventually found out about her husband's other marriage and that, along with several instances of domestic abuse, contributing to the marriage's collapse.

In March of 1989, court records state, an Arlington County police officer saw Rodriguez–Cruz dragging Marta Rodriguez down the street. He later admitted to detectives that he used duct tape in an abduction attempt and that he tried to rape her.

Asked why, court records state, Rodriguez–Cruz replied, "If I can't have her, no one else will. She's mine."

Marta Rodriguez told police that she had been separated from her husband for about a year at that point, but he continued to try to control her life. This included following her on dates and threatening the men with her.

A hearing on the abduction charges was scheduled for May 18, 1989, in Arlington, but Marta Rodriguez did not show up for court. Police believe that her fear of Rodriquez-Cruz kept her away; a week later, she was reported missing.

