Man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping body in Stafford 30 years ago

A man who killed his former wife and dumped her body in Stafford County more than 30 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Jose Angel Rodriguez–Cruz, 55, will face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 4 by Judge Michael Levy. Rodriguez–Cruz is already serving a 12-year prison sentence for killing a former girlfriend, Pamela Butler, in 2009 and also dumping her body in Stafford.
Marta Haydee Rodriguez was 28 when she was reported missing in Arlington County in 1989, according to evidence presented Monday by Stafford prosecutors Sandra Park and Ryan Fitzgerald. She was last seen alive on May 25, 1989, at her job at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Her remains were found by relic hunters in February 1991 in the median on Interstate 95 about a mile north of the Courthouse exit in Stafford. But it wasn't until a couple of years ago that authorities determined that the remains belonged to Rodriguez.
Marta Rodriguez had come to Northern Virginia several years before her disappearance after marrying Rodriguez–Cruz on Feb. 3, 1984, in Puerto Rico.
In 1986, court records show, Marta Rodriguez remained in Puerto Rico with the couple's son while her husband, who had joined the Army, served in Panama. Rodriguez–Cruz met Maria Guadalupe in Panama and married her while he was still married to his first wife.
Rodriguez–Cruz was transferred to Fort Eustis in 1986 and he separately moved his wives to the Washington area in an effort to keep them from finding out about each other. But Rodriguez eventually found out about her husband's other marriage and that, along with several instances of domestic abuse, contributing to the marriage's collapse.
In March of 1989, court records state, an Arlington County police officer saw Rodriguez–Cruz dragging Marta Rodriguez down the street. He later admitted to detectives that he used duct tape in an abduction attempt and that he tried to rape her.
Asked why, court records state, Rodriguez–Cruz replied, "If I can't have her, no one else will. She's mine."
Marta Rodriguez told police that she had been separated from her husband for about a year at that point, but he continued to try to control her life. This included following her on dates and threatening the men with her.
A hearing on the abduction charges was scheduled for May 18, 1989, in Arlington, but Marta Rodriguez did not show up for court. Police believe that her fear of Rodriquez-Cruz kept her away; a week later, she was reported missing.
But Marta Rodriguez was removed from the missing person's database in 2000 after it was learned that someone using her name and other identifying information was living in Miami. Florida police spoke with the woman using that name and determined that she was fine.
The investigation, however, did not include any photographic comparison, court records state.
Marta Rodriguez remained off the radar until 2017, when Rodriguez–Cruz admitted killing Pamela Butler in 2009. As part of his plea agreement in Washington, Rodriguez–Cruz agreed to show investigators where he had disposed of the body.
Police searched the median area on I–95 but where unable to find the remains of Butler, who was 47 when she died. Extensive construction work had taken place in that area since the body was dumped.
However, Virginia State Police investigators assisting in the search realized that the area was very close to where remains were found in 1991. That resulted in Arlington Detective Rosa Ortiz taking a fresh look at the Marta Rodriguez disappearance.
Ortiz eventually located Rodriguez's now-adult son and, with the help of a photograph, learned that the woman claiming to be Rodriguez was actually the sister of the woman Rodriguez–Cruz married in Panama. The remains recovered in 1991 had been preserved, and DNA comparisons with the son confirmed that the remains were those of Marta Rodriguez.
The Marta Rodriguez case was tried in Stafford because the remains were found there. It is not clear where she was actually killed.
At a news conference following Monday's guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen credited his prosecutors and authorities in other jurisdictions for solving the case.
"A lot of agencies came together to bring justice to Marta Rodriguez, even if it is 30 years later," Olsen said.
Derrick Butler, Pamela Butler's brother, also attended the hearing and the news conference. Butler has been credited for pressuring authorities to move ahead with the Marta Rodriguez case.
"I'm very thankful that this has taken place," he said.
Because the crime took place before parole was abolished in Virginia, Rodriguez–Cruz will be eligible for parole once he has served a certain amount of time. Whether he gets it or not would be up to a parole board.
As part of the plea, a first-degree murder charge was reduced and a charge of concealing a dead body was dropped.
Attorneys Wendy Harris and Brenda Mallinak are representing Rodriguez–Cruz in Stafford.
