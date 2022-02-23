Man pleads guilty to rape in Spotsylvania

A man who sexually assaulted a woman he'd hired to clean his trailer in 2019 pleaded guilty to rape Tuesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Angel Servin–Rodriguez will face a maximum active prison term of five years when he is sentenced April 25. As part of a plea agreement, charges of abduction and assault were dropped.

According to court records, the victim went to Servin–Rodriguez's home in the 4600 block of Glenwood Circle in Spotsylvania on Dec. 22, 2019, for a cleaning job. When the woman tried to leave, court records state, Servin–Rodriguez grabbed her, threw her onto his bed and covered her mouth with his hand.

He then pulled off her pants and raped her. The woman, who said Servin–Rodriguez had been drinking and used a knife or a broken bottle to threaten her, reported the incident to police. A test at a medical facility turned up DNA evidence tying Servin–Rodriguez to the attack, though he initially claimed the sex was consensual.

Servin–Rodriguez, who is not a United States citizen, will be barred from Virginia once he finishes serving his time. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

