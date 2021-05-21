Man pleads guilty to scamming women out of money in King George

A man who was arrested in King George County after he scammed at least eight women out of more than $267,000 while pretending to love them pleaded guilty to mail fraud Friday in federal court in Richmond.

Eugene Lewis Johnson Jr., 39, of Leonardtown, Md., will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 17.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to federal court documents, Johnson used online dating sites to run a romance scam from December 2014 until January 2018. He led women to believe he was interested in marrying them and made up stories to get them to loan him money that he had no intention of repaying.

Johnson used false reasons such as tax and health problems and frozen bank accounts in explaining his need for the money, and promised to repay the debts from things he didn’t have, including military savings, lottery winnings and an expected settlement stemming from the death of his child’s mother.

Johnson was arrested in King George in January 2018 after a woman called the Sheriff’s Office and reported her suspicions that she had been conned. She gave police a description of Johnson and his vehicle, the false name he was using and the address of the motel where she’d been meeting him.