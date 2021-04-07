Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of woman in Stafford vape shop

He placed a gun to her head and shouted, "you don't want to [expletive] die, do you? Spread your legs and take off your pants."

The woman agreed to stop screaming at that point and was able to talk Austin into not carrying the attack much further. She told him that he hadn't done anything very wrong yet and repeatedly told him she would not call the police if he stopped.

The woman later told police that she spent most of her 15 to 20 minutes in the store trying to talk Austin out of raping her.

After some time, Austin began to cry and said that his life was over because he had already gone too far. He then began to apologize to the woman and said he didn't know why he attacked her.

Court records state that the woman then told Austin to look into her eyes and promise that he would never do anything like that again. Meanwhile, she slowly slid from under him and began putting on her shoes.

Austin told the woman he would wait for the police to come get him. The woman, who saw that Austin was still holding the gun, again promised not to call the police.