Man pleads guilty to spying after putting cameras in woman's bathroom
alert top story

Chaudhry

A man who secretly installed cameras in a former friend’s bathroom pleaded guilty to four charges Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Jamshaid R. Chaudhry, 28, was convicted of felony breaking and entering and three misdemeanor spying-related charges. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutor Justin Witt dropped a second burglary charge.

According to the evidence, Chaudhry and the victim were friends and co-workers in Dahlgren in late 2020 when she gave him a key to her Fredericksburg home on Cobblestone Drive. Witt said Chaudhry had agreed to check on the home and take the woman’s packages inside while she was away for the holidays. Chaudhry and the woman had been friends for more than a year, court records state.

Toward the end of January of last year, the woman and her father found cameras hidden in the woman’s bathroom ceiling. The cameras were pointed toward the shower and the toilet.

City detective Gloria Mejia’s investigation showed that Chaudhry had made a copy of the key the woman gave him and had entered the home at times when he knew she would be away. Videos and images of the woman in various stages of undress were recovered from Chaudhry’s home in Spotsylvania County, and one image showed Chaudhry installing one of the cameras.

Chaudhry will be sentenced on March 9. He was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

