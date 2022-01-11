Man pleads guilty to spying after putting cameras in woman's bathroom

A man who secretly installed cameras in a former friend’s bathroom pleaded guilty to four charges Tuesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

Jamshaid R. Chaudhry, 28, was convicted of felony breaking and entering and three misdemeanor spying-related charges. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutor Justin Witt dropped a second burglary charge.

According to the evidence, Chaudhry and the victim were friends and co-workers in Dahlgren in late 2020 when she gave him a key to her Fredericksburg home on Cobblestone Drive. Witt said Chaudhry had agreed to check on the home and take the woman’s packages inside while she was away for the holidays. Chaudhry and the woman had been friends for more than a year, court records state.

Toward the end of January of last year, the woman and her father found cameras hidden in the woman’s bathroom ceiling. The cameras were pointed toward the shower and the toilet.