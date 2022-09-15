 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man robs credit union in King George County

An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after threatening a teller at a credit union in King George County on Thursday afternoon, police said.

King George Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the robbery took place at 3:16 p.m. at InFirst Federal Credit Union in the Dahlgren area. A man entered the credit union wearing a mask and passed a note to a teller demanding cash while displaying a firearm. The robber was described only as a white male.

After getting the money, the robber fled in an unknown direction, Wharton said. Deputies and detectives surrounded the area and a police dog was brought in to attempt a track, but the suspect was not found. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigative Division at 540/775-4188.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

