A Spotsylvania County man whose guilty conscience led to child sexual assault convictions was ordered Monday to serve 20 years in prison.

Alexander James Brodeur, 36, was sentenced in Stafford County Circuit Court to 30 years with 10 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties for offenses involving two different children in 2008 and 2013.

Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 12 1/2 years. Prosecutor Philip Chichester requested the sentence, saying that although Brodeur confessed, he still poses a significant risk to children.

Defense attorney John Mayoras asked for mercy, saying Brodeur should get some credit for finally coming forward on his own.

Court records show that Brodeur was investigated in 2009 after a girl claimed she was molested by Brodeur the previous year when she was 14. Brodeur denied the allegations, and police eventually decided not to pursue the “he said, she said” situation.

In April last year, Stafford Deputy David Jett went to the Fredericksburg Police Department to interview Brodeur. He told police that he lied when he was investigated in 2009 and that the girl’s allegations were true.

He also admitted to sexual contact with a 1-year-old boy in Stafford in 2013. Police were not aware of that incident prior to Brodeur’s confession. He also admitted to molesting young children in North Carolina and claimed to have destroyed pornographic pictures of children that had been on his phone.