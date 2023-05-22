A man who fired shots after having his jaw broken during an altercation in downtown Fredericksburg in 2021 was ordered Monday to serve six months in prison.

Raekwon M. Johnson, 27, of Spotsylvania County, was sentenced to a total of six years with all but six months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and causing injury while shooting in public.

The May 16, 2021, incident took place just after Johnson, another man and a woman left a bar in the 700 block of Caroline Street early that morning. Two other men were involved in the dispute, according to evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, and one of them made inappropriate comments to the woman.

A fight broke out, following which Johnson fired two shots. One shot grazed the shoulder of Jamal Woodall as he was leaving the altercation. Woodall didn’t initially realize he’d been shot; he was treated at Mary Washington Hospital and released that same morning.

Johnson suffered a broken jaw in the dispute and was arrested two weeks later after police identified him through surveillance video and witness statements.

Judge Gordon Willis’ sentence was slightly above the recommended sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum sentence of three months in prison.