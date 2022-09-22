Man sentenced for high-speed Stafford crash that injured couple

A man who seriously injured two people at the end of a high-speed chase in Stafford County last year was ordered Thursday to serve three years in prison.

Christopher A. Belcher, 21, of Stafford, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of nine years with six years suspended. Judge Michael Levy’s sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of one year and eight months.

Belcher had previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding, DUI maiming and DUI. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 24 incident that began when Deputy C.T. Richardson attempted to stop a vehicle that was going 67 mph in a 40 mph zone in the area of Mine Road in North Stafford.

After Richardson activated his emergency lights, Belcher began weaving in and out of traffic and running stop signs before the deputy lost sight of him in the area of Mountain View and Poplar Roads.

Deputy Michael Pearce picked up the pursuit after spotting Belcher on Poplar Road heading toward U.S. 17. The evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig showed that Belcher was traveling up to 113 mph on Route 17.

The chase finally ended in southern Stafford when Belcher ran a red light at Butler and Chatham Heights roads and T-boned a car driven by Elnora Dabney. Dabney and her husband, Lorice Dabney, were heading to a laundromat at the time.

Elnora Dabney broke her hip in three places and suffered a collapsed lung. Her husband had three cracked ribs and a bruised heart, Lustig said. Both spent considerable time in the hospital and are still feeling the effects of the crash.

Belcher, who was also injured, read a letter Thursday in which he apologized profusely to the couple for his bad judgement that included driving with a high level of THC in his system. He said he hopes the couple can forgive him, but understands if they cannot.