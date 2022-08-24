Man sentenced for home-invasion robbery and car chase

A man who was involved in a home-invasion theft and a car chase last year in Stafford County was ordered Wednesday to serve a year and a half in prison.

Markeith A. Ingram, 37, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, pleaded guilty to robbery and eluding. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years with eight and a half years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, several other charges were dropped.

According to evidence, the victim had become addicted to drugs while living in Ohio. He moved to Stafford, where prosecutor Ed Lustig said he has managed to mostly keep clean.

Lustig said the victim was having a relapse on Oct. 4 when he contacted a former associate and asked for cocaine. The contact took his money, supposedly to use for the drug purchase.

The victim later got a text from a number he didn’t recognize telling him someone was on the way with the drugs. Ingram showed up, knocked on the door and forced his way into the victim’s southern Stafford home.

After threatening the victim at knifepoint, Ingram demanded the victim’s jewelry. As Ingram was leaving with the jewelry, Ingram’s brother showed up at the door and Ingram told him that “all was good” and “I didn’t have to stick him.”

The brothers left in a U-Haul. The victim got in his own car and followed the U-Haul while calling 911.

Stafford deputies took over the high-speed chase on northbound U.S. 1 during which the U-Haul at times was traveling north in the southbound lanes and running red lights.

The truck ended up in a ditch in the Stone River area after police flattened some of its tires. Ingram ran into a stranger’s home on Pilot Knob Loop but was eventually taken into custody.

Ingram was initially arrested under what turned out to be a false name. His brother, Eddie Ingram, was previously ordered to serve six months after pleading guilty to grand larceny and being an accessory to robbery. Eddie Ingram had already served his time when his deal was made in late April.

The jewelry was never recovered. Markeith Ingram was ordered to pay $11,700 in restitution as part of his plea agreement.