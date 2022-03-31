Man sentenced for other offenses after murder charge dropped

A man who had a first-degree murder charge against him dropped earlier this week was ordered Thursday to serve slightly more than two years on other charges.

Isaiah C. Landry, 20, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to possessing illegal drugs and two firearms charges. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison with all but two years and two months suspended.

Landry has already served 16 months, so he would be released in less than a year unless he picks up new charges before his release.

One of those charges could be the murder charge that was dropped Monday. Prosecutor Steve Eubank made it clear in court records that the charge could be reinstated.

Landry had been charged as a principal in the second degree in the Nov. 6, 2020 slaying of Mark Anthony Johnson. Johnson, 35, was shot nine times early that morning outside a residence on Hickok Circle in the city.

Landry had drugs and a gun on him when he was arrested in connection with the slaying a little over two weeks after Johnson’s death.

The man accused of doing the shooting, 19-year-old Andre Tyron Wilson, is still charged with murder. His case has lingered in the court system in part because of concerns about his mental health.

Wilson’s next court appearance is scheduled for May, but it remains unclear when his case will go to trial.

Evidence presented in prior hearings showed that Johnson had been at a gathering in Bragg Hill prior to his death, but the reason for the shooting remains unclear.

