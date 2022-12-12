Man sentenced for role in botched robbery that left one dead

A man whose attempt to rob a marijuana dealer in 2019 resulted in the death of his friend was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.

Jevante L. Ellis, 25, was sentenced in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court in connection with a Dec. 4, 2019, incident in which 19-year-old Noah Waters was shot to death. Ellis previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald, Ellis and Waters went to the 11600 block of Summerfield Court off Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania after arranging to purchase an ounce of marijuana from a woman. He later admitted to police that he and Waters had planned to rob the woman instead of paying her.

Ellis had gotten into a car under the pretense of making the transaction when Waters approached wearing a mask and carrying a gun. Foster Brooks, who is serving a 10-year sentence for manslaughter, fired 11 shots from an AR-15 pistol after seeing the masked person with the gun.

One of the shots struck and killed Waters, who was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. During the commotion, Ellis retrieved Waters’ gun and disposed of it before police arrived.

Ellis’ plea agreement called for him to receive a maximum active sentence of seven years. Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman asked Judge William Glover for less time, pointing out that the father of three had no prior felony convictions and was the subject of multiple letters of support.

Ellis has been in custody since his arrest shortly after the incident.