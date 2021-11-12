Man sentenced for shooting at Stafford residence

A man who along with a codefendant fired multiple shots into a Stafford County residence last year following a dispute over a bet was ordered Friday to serve two and a half years in prison.

Karsten J. Lea, 27, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to shooting into an occupied dwelling, conspiracy and possessing a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced to a total of 12 years with nine and half years suspended.

As part of an agreement worked out by prosecutors Ed Lustig and Sarah Watkins and defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman, other charges were dropped or reduced.

According to the evidence, the incident took place early Feb. 5, 2020, in Garrison Woods in North Stafford. The intended target, Marcus Todd, was at his girlfriend’s home when two men opened fire. The second defendant, Payton A. Smith of Dumfries, was ordered in August to serve four years for his role in the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured, but a second residence was also struck by gunfire.

Court records state that the shooting stemmed from an argument Smith had with Todd a few days earlier. Evidence presented during an earlier hearing showed that the dispute involved a Super Bowl bet.