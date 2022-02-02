Man sentenced for stabbing neighbor in Fredericksburg

A man who stabbed and seriously injured one of his neighbors last year was ordered Wednesday to serve four and a half years in prison.

Jermaine Andre Conway, 42, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 12 years with seven and a half years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and two misdemeanors: identity fraud to avoid arrest and giving false ID to law enforcement.

Conway stabbed Brandon Regins on June 21 in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive. He told police that he’d been having trouble with several neighbors, including Regins, and became concerned when he saw Regins interacting with one of Conway’s associates.

He said he feared that Regins had a gun and stabbed him after the victim tried to punch him.

Regins was in critical condition after the incident. He wrote in court records that he spent weeks in the hospital and still feels pain from time to time.

He is seeking nearly $4,000 from a victims relief fund, saying he’s been unable to work and pay his bills. He said he lost his home because he couldn’t pay the rent.

“I have really bad dreams about what happened because I was almost dead, if people were not outside to help me,” Regins wrote.

