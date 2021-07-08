Man sentenced for threatening wife, daughter in King George

A man who threatened his wife and her 11-year-old daughter while holding a knife at their King George County home last year was ordered Thursday to serve a year and two months in prison.

Donald Robert Waclaw Jr., 32, pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to abduction, child endangerment and domestic assault and battery. He was sentenced to a total of nine years with all but a year and two months in prison suspended.

Because Waclaw has been in custody since his arrest in April 2020, he was expected to be released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Thursday or Friday.

According to evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann, the altercation took place April 27 at the Woodside Apartments on U.S. 301. The woman was eating dinner while sitting on the couch holding the couple's then 9-month-old baby when Waclaw ordered her and her 11-year-old daughter into the bathroom.

After the woman initially refused, Waclaw grabbed her, threw her against a wall with the child still in her arms, then chased her and the child into the bathroom at knifepoint while making threats to assault both of them.