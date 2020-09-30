Man sentenced in hit-and-run connected to an affair

A Spotsylvania County man who smashed his vehicle into a man who was having an affair with the wife of his wife's relative was ordered Wednesday to serve just under five years in prison.
Gregory Lovell Armstead Jr., 40, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to 10 years with five years and one month suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to malicious wounding.
Judge William Glover's decision led to some emotional responses from Armstead's supporters in the courtroom. Three women walked out of the courtroom wailing even before Glover finished announcing the sentence.
According to the evidence, Rufus McCoy had just left the Weis supermarket on Tidewater Trail with a six-pack of beer on May 30, 2019, when a white Land Rover plowed into him, pinning him between the Land Rover and his own car. The driver then sped off as McCoy writhed on the ground in pain.
McCoy testified Wednesday that doctors placed a metal rod in his leg and is still suffering from his injuries.
According to court records, McCoy told police he was having an affair with the wife of Armstead's brother-in-law. After the husband found out about the affair, McCoy said he began getting blocked calls from someone he believed was the husband.
McCoy drove to Armstead's home on May 30 because that was where he believed the husband was also living, court records state. He said he wanted to talk to the husband about the phone calls.
Instead, he had a confrontation with Armstead's wife after she questioned why he was parked outside her home. He eventually left the home and went to Weis.
Armstead's wife initially tried to take the blame for the incident, according to court records, telling police that she was driving the Land Rover and another woman was in the passenger's seat.
But surveillance camera footage clearly showed that a man was driving the car that struck McCoy.
On Wednesday, witnesses called by defense attorney Vince Ventura acknowledged that Armstead was the driver. But they said the collision was an accident and that Armstead fled the scene because he panicked. A hit-and-run charge against Armstead was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
"He made a poor decision after an unintentional accident," Ventura said. "I don't believe this is a man who is cold-blooded and doesn't care."
Prosecutor Kelly Green argued that the video clearly showed the act was intentional. He asked Glover to sentence Armstead above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of between a year and nine months to four years and 11 months.
Glover decided to impose the high end of the guidelines. "It was not an accident. It was not a mistake," the judge said. "I don't blame [defense witnesses] for saying it was, but I don't believe it."
