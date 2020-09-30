Man sentenced in hit-and-run connected to an affair

A Spotsylvania County man who smashed his vehicle into a man who was having an affair with the wife of his wife's relative was ordered Wednesday to serve just under five years in prison.

Gregory Lovell Armstead Jr., 40, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to 10 years with five years and one month suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to malicious wounding.

Judge William Glover's decision led to some emotional responses from Armstead's supporters in the courtroom. Three women walked out of the courtroom wailing even before Glover finished announcing the sentence.

According to the evidence, Rufus McCoy had just left the Weis supermarket on Tidewater Trail with a six-pack of beer on May 30, 2019, when a white Land Rover plowed into him, pinning him between the Land Rover and his own car. The driver then sped off as McCoy writhed on the ground in pain.

McCoy testified Wednesday that doctors placed a metal rod in his leg and is still suffering from his injuries.

According to court records, McCoy told police he was having an affair with the wife of Armstead's brother-in-law. After the husband found out about the affair, McCoy said he began getting blocked calls from someone he believed was the husband.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}