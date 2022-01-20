 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to 1 year for carnal knowledge with King George child
0 Comments
top story

Man sentenced to 1 year for carnal knowledge with King George child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Devron Cunningham

Matthew Devron Cunningham

A man was ordered Thursday to serve a year in prison for a sexual offense against a 13-year-old King George County child he met online.

Matthew Devron Cunningham, 28, entered an Alford plea in King George Circuit Court to a felony charge of carnal knowledge. He was sentenced to five years in prison with four years suspended.

The plea means that Cunningham doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges that the evidence is sufficient for a conviction. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In return for the plea, prosecutor Mason Husby dropped a second carnal knowledge charge and a charge of soliciting a minor via a computer.

According to Husby, the offense occurred in July 2020. He said Cunningham went to the child’s home after meeting her on a social media app.

Court records list Cunningham’s address as Hampton, but Husby said he was a King George resident at the time of the offense.

Husby said the Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after the child told someone what had happened. He said Cunningham admitted going to the child’s home, but denied having sexual contact with her.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert