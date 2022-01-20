Man sentenced to 1 year for carnal knowledge with King George child

A man was ordered Thursday to serve a year in prison for a sexual offense against a 13-year-old King George County child he met online.

Matthew Devron Cunningham, 28, entered an Alford plea in King George Circuit Court to a felony charge of carnal knowledge. He was sentenced to five years in prison with four years suspended.

The plea means that Cunningham doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges that the evidence is sufficient for a conviction. He will have to register as a sex offender.

In return for the plea, prosecutor Mason Husby dropped a second carnal knowledge charge and a charge of soliciting a minor via a computer.

According to Husby, the offense occurred in July 2020. He said Cunningham went to the child’s home after meeting her on a social media app.

Court records list Cunningham’s address as Hampton, but Husby said he was a King George resident at the time of the offense.

Husby said the Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after the child told someone what had happened. He said Cunningham admitted going to the child’s home, but denied having sexual contact with her.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

