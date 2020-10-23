Man sentenced to 18 years for tying up, robbing woman in Stafford

A man who robbed a Stafford County woman after forcing her into her home at gunpoint and tying her up more than three years ago was ordered Friday to serve just under 19 years in prison.
Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, 48, of Axton was sentenced by Judge Michael Levy in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 40 years with all but 18 years and 10 months suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to armed burglary, robbery, abduction and possessing a firearm as a violent felon.
According to the evidence, the victim was about to get into her vehicle outside her home in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road on May 23, 2017, when she was grabbed from behind by a masked man. She was then forced into her home at gunpoint.
The woman testified at a preliminary hearing last year that she was tied up for about 30 minutes while the gunman rummaged through her home. He took several guns from a safe in her bedroom and snatched a ring off her finger before finally leaving.
She said the robber told her that her husband’s ex-wife had told him there was money in the house. The woman said she knew that was a lie because her husband didn’t have an ex-wife.
Wilson wasn’t identified as the robber until June of last year after a jailhouse snitch told police about Wilson’s role in the robbery. Police also tracked down the ring that had been taken in the Stafford robbery—a woman who pawned the ring in Martinsville told police she got it from Wilson.
Prosecutor Ed Lustig said that at the time of the Stafford robbery, Wilson had recently been released from prison after serving 11 years for a robbery in North Carolina. He was arrested in Henry County in June 2019 following a high-speed chase.
He has felony charges pending there, and he also has a trial scheduled for next month in Prince William County for a robbery that also took place in May 2017.
Stafford attorney Michael McPherson argued that Wilson had turned his life around between the time of the robbery and his arrest two years later. Lustig disagreed and said the community needed protection from predators like Wilson.
