Man sentenced to 18 years for tying up, robbing woman in Stafford

A man who robbed a Stafford County woman after forcing her into her home at gunpoint and tying her up more than three years ago was ordered Friday to serve just under 19 years in prison.

Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, 48, of Axton was sentenced by Judge Michael Levy in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 40 years with all but 18 years and 10 months suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to armed burglary, robbery, abduction and possessing a firearm as a violent felon.

According to the evidence, the victim was about to get into her vehicle outside her home in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road on May 23, 2017, when she was grabbed from behind by a masked man. She was then forced into her home at gunpoint.

The woman testified at a preliminary hearing last year that she was tied up for about 30 minutes while the gunman rummaged through her home. He took several guns from a safe in her bedroom and snatched a ring off her finger before finally leaving.

She said the robber told her that her husband’s ex-wife had told him there was money in the house. The woman said she knew that was a lie because her husband didn’t have an ex-wife.