Man sentenced to 20 years for biting off chunk of Spotsy woman's lip

A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.

Lorenzo Dante Reynolds, 36, of Newport News, was sentenced Friday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to a total of 26 years, with six years and two months suspended. Judge William Glover’s sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a sentence ranging from 10 years and eight months to just under 24 years.

Reynolds was convicted in December of aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation and assault and battery. He was acquitted of a breaking and entering charge.

According to court records, Reynolds was arrested as the result of a Dec. 10, 2020, altercation at the home of a Spotsylvania woman. Reynolds showed up at the woman’s home uninvited after she repeatedly ignored his attempts to reach her.

During the face-to-face argument, Reynolds bit off a chunk of the woman’s lip. The severed piece was retrieved from the floor and later sewn back on at a hospital.

Reynolds testified that he didn’t have any malicious intent and that the incident “just kind of happened.”

While reporting that incident, the woman told police about an Oct. 28, 2019, incident in which she was strangled during another altercation with Reynolds.

Defense attorney John Mayoras said Reynolds, whose criminal record includes multiple theft-related convictions, plans to appeal his latest convictions. Reynolds has already been in custody for about a year.

