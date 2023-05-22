A Fredericksburg man who shot two people after entering their home while wearing a mask in 2021 was ordered Monday to serve 20 years in prison.

Jeffery Columbus Brown, 33, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 43 years with 23 years suspended. A jury in November convicted Brown of four offenses: shooting into an occupied building, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding.

He was acquitted of several other charges, including armed burglary, robbery and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting took place at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg on Sept. 15, 2021. One of the victims, Holly Myres, testified that she had just answered loud knocking at her door, but no one was there when she opened it. She saw a man in a hoodie going down the stairs.

After letting her dog back into the home a short time later, Myers said she failed to lock the door. She was soon confronted by a masked gunman who shot her multiple times in the legs.

She then heard multiple shots in the bedroom where her boyfriend at the time, DeJohn Morris, had been sleeping. Brown was eventually identified thanks largely to a picture police retrieved from a doorbell camera at the apartment right below the victims’ home.

Morris claimed that Brown, someone he’d known since middle school, had robbed him in March 2021. Police obtained a robbery warrant against Brown, and Morris suggested that may have been the reason for the shootings. Brown was eventually acquitted of the robbery charge by the jury.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued for leniency, claiming that Brown didn’t have a history of violence and that his criminal record stemmed from mostly drug-related offenses. Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries and prosecutor Gary Godman said Brown’s actions deserved a sentence well above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 11 years.

Judge Gordon Willis cited the terror Brown caused by shooting people in their own home while announcing the sentence.

The sentencing hearing took about 20 minutes. But prior to the sentencing was a lengthy hearing during which Illijevich unsuccessfully tried to get Willis to set aside the jury verdicts and order a new trial for Brown.