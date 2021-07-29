Man sentenced to 30 years for rape in King George

Clark detailed a horrific attack that included the woman being hit, called names, laughed at, dragged by her hair, raped and sodomized.

She was lying on the floor in pain when Black put on his pants and said "thanks for the [expletive]" before leaving.

After police developed Black as a suspect, he admitted taking the woman home but denied raping her or even being in her bedroom. DNA evidence recovered in the home showed that he had been.

Defense attorneys Austin Timberlake and Patricia Bolen put on evidence showing that Black had no criminal record prior to this incident, and pointed out the dozen or so supporters he had in the courtroom.

They asked Hewitt for a sentence toward the lower end of the recommended guidelines, saying Black is not beyond redemption and rehabilitation.

"As horrible, awful and unnecessary all of this was, this was one night in his life," Bolen said. "This event was an anomaly. It's not who he is."

Clark called the attack "one of the more vile rapes I've seen" and argued that Black deserves a lengthy sentence.

"Anyone who is capable of doing this to another human being is capable of doing it again," Clark said.