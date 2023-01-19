Man sentenced to 5 years for molesting girl

A man who molested a young girl multiple times over a six-year period was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison.

James Henry Streat, 32, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties. As part of a plea agreement, Streat was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison with all but five years suspended. Several charges were dropped.

According to court records, the girl told her mother in June 2021 that Streat had been molesting her. The ensuing investigation resulted in allegations dating back to 2015 and Streat’s arrest in August 2021.

Evidence incriminating Streat was recovered from the girl’s bedroom, court records state. Streat, who was represented by attorney Jim Ilijevich, has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest.