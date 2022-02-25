Man sentenced to 50 years for Colonial Beach murder

A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their Colonial Beach home in 2020 was ordered Friday to serve 50 years in prison.

Martin E. Flores, 42, was sentenced in Westmoreland County Circuit Court to 73 years in prison with 23 years suspended. Judge Herbert Hewitt’s sentence was above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of 40 years.

Flores was convicted last year of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Christopher Robinson, Colonial Beach police went to a home on Second Street on April 3, 2020, to conduct a welfare check on 31-year-old Marlane King. A family member had called the police expressing concern about her well-being.

Flores told officers that King had left earlier in the day and refused to let them inside the home. Police returned with a search warrant and found King’s dead body on the second floor.

Flores told police that King had committed suicide, but the investigation showed she had been shot three times, including once in the head. Flores called King’s father that day, but never notified law enforcement or rescue workers.

The investigation showed that Flores tried to stage the scene to make it look like a suicide, and removed spent cartridges from the revolver and replaced them with unfired bullets.

The prosecution also had evidence from an informant who said Flores told him he shot King because he felt disrespected by her. Flores has been in custody since shortly after the shooting.

