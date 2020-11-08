Man sentenced to at least 3 years in 2015 crash that killed Stafford resident

A former Stafford County resident was ordered recently to serve at least three years in prison for driving intoxicated during a fatal wreck in Pennsylvania in 2015 that took the life of a young Stafford man.

Erik Carlton Anderson, 30, of Occoquan pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and DUI (second offense) on Oct. 26 in the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County, Pa. Robert Ballance, 23, was killed on Aug. 15, 2015, when Anderson crashed his 2006 Mazda 6 into trees outside of Pittsburgh.

The close friends were on their way back to a vacation home that Anderson’s family had rented when the crash occurred. Anderson, who had a blood-alcohol content of between .16 and .18, according to court records, told police that he swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

The crash occurred about three months after Anderson got his license reinstated following a DUI conviction in Stafford. That conviction stemmed from 2014, when he crashed his car in Stafford while driving with a blood-alcohol content of .20.