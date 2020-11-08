Man sentenced to at least 3 years in 2015 crash that killed Stafford resident

A former Stafford County resident was ordered recently to serve at least three years in prison for driving intoxicated during a fatal wreck in Pennsylvania in 2015 that took the life of a young Stafford man.
Erik Carlton Anderson, 30, of Occoquan pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and DUI (second offense) on Oct. 26 in the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County, Pa. Robert Ballance, 23, was killed on Aug. 15, 2015, when Anderson crashed his 2006 Mazda 6 into trees outside of Pittsburgh.
The close friends were on their way back to a vacation home that Anderson’s family had rented when the crash occurred. Anderson, who had a blood-alcohol content of between .16 and .18, according to court records, told police that he swerved to avoid an animal in the road.
Support Local Journalism
The crash occurred about three months after Anderson got his license reinstated following a DUI conviction in Stafford. That conviction stemmed from 2014, when he crashed his car in Stafford while driving with a blood-alcohol content of .20.
Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Anderson last month following an emotional hearing that included statements from multiple members of Ballance’s family, a court transcript shows. Family members went into great detail about the “horrific” pain they continue to suffer because of the tragedy, and they were especially critical of Anderson for legal appeals that helped the case drag on for more than five years.
“I’ve had no closure at all since my son’s death,” Ballance’s father, also named Robert Ballance, wrote to the judge. “The emotional grief has left me devastated and a broken man.”
Anderson said he was sorry for all of the pain he has caused and said he didn’t contact his friend’s family because he wasn’t legally allowed to do so. He told the judge he pleaded guilty “out of remorse and just the right thing to do.”
Anderson will be eligible for parole after three years and could serve as many as eight years under the terms of his sentence.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.