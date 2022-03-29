Man sentenced to five years for Stafford shooting

A man who shot at the father of his girlfriend’s children last year was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.

Duane Jeffrey Coles, 35, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm as a violent felon.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, several other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence, the incident took place Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Anvil Road in Olde Forge subdivision in southern Stafford County.

A man had gone there in an attempt to retrieve his children from their mother.

Court records state that the two shared custody of the children but the father hadn’t seen the kids for more than a month.

The children’s father was outside the home with a child custody order in hand while the mother shouted at him, court records state. Coles, who was dating the mother at the time, approached the man and started shooting at him.

The man ran to a vehicle and was leaving as Coles fired multiple rounds. Two bullet holes were found in the fleeing vehicle, but no one was injured.

Coles left before deputies arrived, but was stopped by a deputy not far from the Olde Forge. A handgun was recovered in his vehicle.

Coles was banned from Olde Forge as part of his plea agreement.

