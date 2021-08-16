 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to nearly three years in wild Stafford chase
Daniel Campola (copy)

Campola

A man who struck a Stafford County Sheriff's Office cruiser while driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 was ordered Monday to serve two years and nine months in prison.

Daniel Adam Campola, 39, of Woodbridge, was sentenced by Judge Bruce Strickland in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 11 years and nine months, with nine years suspended. His convictions included eluding, auto larceny, DUI and possession of burglary tools.

According to police and court records, deputies went to the area of Quarles Mobile Home Park in southern Stafford the afternoon of Jan. 18 after receiving information about a stolen Ford Transit van. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, Campola sped off.

During the pursuit, Campola crossed U.S. 17 onto Melchers Drive, where he was clocked at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. He then turned south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17, striking Sgt. Nick Zotos' patrol car in the process.

The pursuit continued north on U.S. 1. A tire blew on the stolen van and deputies forced the suspect to stop in the area of Spring Valley. Campola attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended with the help of a police dog.

Prosecutor Philip Chichester argued that Campola deserved an active sentence toward the upper end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which was five years and eight months. Chichester called Campola a "career criminal" who has repeatedly committed new crimes every time he gets out of prison.

Campola's legal problems are far from over. He is scheduled to be in Prince William County Circuit Court Thursday on multiple theft-related charges.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

