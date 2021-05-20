Man sentenced to six years in prison for convenience story robbery

A man who robbed a Stafford County convenience store at gunpoint in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve six years in prison.
Patrick James Castillo, 20, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 15 years with nine years suspended. He was previously convicted of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and assaulting a law-enforcement officer.
The first two charges stem from an Aug. 30, 2019, incident at the Fas Mart/Valero at 2983 Jefferson Davis Highway. Castillo entered the store with a blue shirt over his face, pointed a shotgun at an employee and said, “Don’t make me shoot you. Give me the money.”
The employee complied and Castillo left in a car that had been parked behind the store.
A description of the vehicle was broadcast, and a deputy stopped it a short time later in the 2800 block of U.S. 1. A shotgun was in plain sight, according to the deputy, and Castillo eventually confessed to the robbery, saying he needed money.
The assault charge was the result of a March 20 incident last year in the Rappahannock Regional Jail during which Castillo hit a correctional officer in the mouth with the back of his head.
Defense attorney Thaddeus Furlong pointed to Castillo’s extensive mental health history in seeking leniency for his client. Prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald countered that Castillo knew what he was doing that night.
“People have a right to expect a measure of safety at their workplace,” Fitzgerald said.
Judge Bruce Strickland’s sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404