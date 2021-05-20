Man sentenced to six years in prison for convenience story robbery

A man who robbed a Stafford County convenience store at gunpoint in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve six years in prison.

Patrick James Castillo, 20, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 15 years with nine years suspended. He was previously convicted of robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and assaulting a law-enforcement officer.

The first two charges stem from an Aug. 30, 2019, incident at the Fas Mart/Valero at 2983 Jefferson Davis Highway. Castillo entered the store with a blue shirt over his face, pointed a shotgun at an employee and said, “Don’t make me shoot you. Give me the money.”

The employee complied and Castillo left in a car that had been parked behind the store.

A description of the vehicle was broadcast, and a deputy stopped it a short time later in the 2800 block of U.S. 1. A shotgun was in plain sight, according to the deputy, and Castillo eventually confessed to the robbery, saying he needed money.

The assault charge was the result of a March 20 incident last year in the Rappahannock Regional Jail during which Castillo hit a correctional officer in the mouth with the back of his head.