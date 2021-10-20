Man sentenced to six years in Caroline shooting

A young man who shot another teenager during a drug deal earlier this year in Caroline County was ordered Wednesday to serve six and a half years in prison.

Jaishaun A.J. Thomas, 19, of Spotsylvania County, pleaded guilty in Caroline Circuit Court to malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a sawed-off shotgun. As part of a plea agreement, Thomas was sentenced to a total of 13 years with half of it suspended.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kara Powell, Thomas and two others went to Wayne Avenue off U.S. 1 in the Woodford area on Feb. 7 to purchase Adderall from the 17-year-old victim.

After buying the prescription drug, Thomas ordered the victim to give him his money back. During the ensuing commotion, the victim was shot in the leg.

Thomas and his associates fled in a vehicle that crashed a short time after the shooting. The occupants fled, but all three were eventually apprehended.

Thomas, who was represented Wednesday by attorney Tara-Beth Coleman, made a full confession and led police to where he had ditched the gun. Coleman said Thomas shot the victim in self-defense after the victim tried to rob him.

In exchange for Thomas’ guilty plea, Powell reduced an aggravated malicious wounding charge and dropped two firearms offenses and a robbery charge.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.