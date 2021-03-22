Man serving time for string of burglaries convicted again in Stafford

A young Stafford man who is already serving more than 14 years in prison for a series of burglaries in the county in 2019 was convicted of another Monday.

Hussein Bashar Jarrar, 22, pleaded guilty to burglary and petty larceny in Stafford Circuit Court. He was ordered to serve another two and a half years in prison, but as the result of a deal worked out by Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen and defense attorney Dennis McCarthy, Jarrar won’t have to serve any additional time.

Olsen agreed to let Jarrar’s latest sentence run concurrently with the time he is already serving, meaning it won’t increase his total time. In return, Jarrar agreed to pay a total of $3,000 in restitution to two of his victims. The money was paid, Olsen said.

Jarrar’s latest conviction stems from a Nov. 29, 2016, break-in at Dad’s Deli on Mine Road. The burglar broke in the back door of the now-closed business and stole a computer and other items, Olsen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found a half-eaten candy bar and a cup that had been left behind, and DNA was recovered from the cup. But Jarrar was not in the state DNA database until after his arrest for the 2019 spree.

The state crime lab was eventually able to match the DNA recovered in 2016 to Jarrar.