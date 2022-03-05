Man shot, another beaten during mêlée at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, police say

One man was shot and another was beaten during an altercation at Spotsylvania Towne Centre early Saturday, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said deputies went to the Cancun Margarita Bar & Grill shortly after midnight in response to a reported disturbance. Fredericksburg and Virginia State Police officers also showed up to assist.

Scott said deputies found a 37-year-old man bleeding from head trauma and his 40-year-old brother-in-law suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the bullet went through the victim’s left hip area and exited his left buttocks.

Both victims were transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police scoured the area for suspects, Scott said, but no one had been apprehended as of Saturday afternoon.

The gunshot victim told police he and his brother-in-law had been drinking beer for about two hours when a man he didn’t know purposely bumped into him.

After an exchange of words, the victim said he was challenged to go outside. He accepted the challenge and continued to argue with the stranger, as well as others who appeared to be his associates, according to the victim.

Shortly after getting outside, the man told police he heard a gunshot and felt a sting to his leg. The man said he didn’t initially realize he’d been shot and didn’t see the shooter, police said. He dropped to the ground and was made to go back into the bar for his safety.

The brother-in-law told police he tried to pull the shooting victim away after seeing him getting jumped. He saw a man with a gun but didn’t see him fire it, Scott said.

After the shooting victim was taken back into the restaurant, the second victim said he was beaten by a group of people. He told police he saw several people take out knives, but they took off running after hearing sirens. Scott said the man said he was beaten only with hands.

That victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head that required staples and a large contusion to his forehead.

The victims indicated the shooter was not the man who they claim started the altercation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.