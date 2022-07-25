Man shot by Spotsylvania deputy released from hospital, placed in jail

A man who was shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania deputy last week after allegedly charging at the deputy with a sword was released from a hospital and placed in jail three days after the incident, jail records show.

Nicholas Gene Howell, 27, of Spotsylvania is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. He was in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Monday evening.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, deputies went to 6620 Timberbrook Lane on July 18 after receiving a frantic 911 call. Detective Tony Horn wrote that the caller appeared to fear for her life and reported that Howell was chasing animals through the home with what was later determined to be a 32-inch “Spartan warrior-style” sword.

The 911 dispatcher heard the suspect yell at his mother that “I’m going to kill the cat and you’re next.”

Deputy J. Carnahan was the first deputy to arrive and make contact with Howell, the affidavit states. Police said Howell ran into the residence and began breaking windows and glass.

He then came outside with a sword in his hand, raised it and charged at Carnahan, police said.

The deputy fired six or seven shots as the suspect ignored his commands to stop, according to the affidavit, which also states that the deputy attempted to put distance between himself and the armed suspect before firing.

Police seized a number of items from the home, including pills, smoking devices, an ax, a sword and five marijuana plants.

Horn wrote that Howell appeared to be under the influence of some sort of drug that police believe was at least partially responsible for the decision to charge the deputy.

Carnahan is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.