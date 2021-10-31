Man shot multiple times during altercation in south Stafford Sunday afternoon

A suspect was in custody Sunday night in connection with a shooting earlier in the day outside a Wawa in southern Stafford County.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the shooting occurred at 2:27 p.m. in the area of U.S. 17 and South Gateway Drive. Two men who know each other got into an argument and one of them fired multiple shots into the victim's car, Kimmitz said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim, who was hit several times, tried to drive away from his assailant and crashed into another car near the intersection, Kimmitz said. He then ran to a nearby Panera, where he was soon met by emergency workers and taken to a hospital for treatment. Numerous people witnessed the commotion, police said.

According to Kimmitz, the suspect fled south on U.S. 17 in a vehicle with front-end damage. He was apprehended later in the afternoon and was being interviewed by detectives Sunday night.

The U.S. 17/South Gateway Drive intersection was closed for a while as detectives investigated the incident. The suspect's name and charges he faced were not available Sunday night.